(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent vandalism.

Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 11, eight storage units were damaged at Hafer Trucking and Self-Storage at 5879 Highway 19 in Union Township (Crawford County). While the units were damaged, nothing appears to be stolen or missing, a PSP announcement noted.

The incident is believed to be connected to other burglaries and criminal mischief events in the area.

PSP currently has no suspects and is asking anybody with information to contact Trooper Karyn Holden at (814) 332-6911.