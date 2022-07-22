(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper has been charged for an alleged on-duty animal cruelty incident that saw the trooper driving a patrol vehicle into a horse multiple times.

According to a PSP report, the PSP Internal Affairs Division filed the criminal complaint against Corporal Michael Perillo. The complaint alleges that Perillo was responding to a call about a horse that was loose on the roadway, and when Perillo arrived, he drove the patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times causing it to fall. Perillo then used the vehicle to pin the horse to the pavement and another trooper “euthanized” the animal, the report said.

The horse was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township of Chester County. It reportedly already has been struck by a motorist before troopers were dispatched.

Perillo is assigned to Troop J in Avondale. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals (both third-degree felonies) and one count of cruelty to animals (a second-degree misdemeanor). Perillo has been suspected without pay until the case is resolved, the PSP report noted.

He has been arraigned and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

Perillo enlisted in the PSP in September 2006.