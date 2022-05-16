(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for two people who may be connected to a tractor theft.

According to a PSP news release, the two men were seen walking into a truck stop located at the 17000 block of Smock Drive in Cochranton (in Crawford County). The men then purchased a yellow, reflective hoodie, a “Turbo Torch” and a roll of 16-gauge wire.

Meanwhile, a stolen tractor was parked near the truck stop. The tractor (a red, 50-horsepower, 2WD tractor with a sun shade roof) had been taken sometime between 11 p.m. on May 13 and 7 a.m. on May 14 from Miller’s Area Shopper Auction. It was then recovered later in the day on May 14 at a restaurant at the 17000 block of Smock Drive.

The packaging from the products the men had purchased was allegedly found with the stolen tractor. Surveillance video shows the men in the truck stop between 4:10 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on May 14.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the individuals to contact the PSP Meadville location, (814) 332-6911.