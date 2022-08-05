(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another phone scam is demanding gift cards from unsuspecting residents.

The Pennsylvania State Police Warren Station is warning residents of a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station’s commander.

The caller demands that the victim buy “Green Dot” (a prepaid debit card) gift cards for substantial amounts to avoid outstanding warrants. It’s a scam.

“Please be vigilant regarding phone scams, especially ones involving the purchase of gift cards. Do not provide personal information over the phone,” a PSP news release said. “The Pennsylvania State Police, nor any other agency, will ask you to pay for anything over the phone.”