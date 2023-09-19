Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One West Virginia resident was taken into custody for reportedly drinking while driving, and hitting construction signs on Interstate 90 in Erie County.

Pennsylvania State Police was contacted around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 about an alleged reckless driver in the construction zone on I-90 eastbound in Girard Township.

According to a police report, a witness told PSP that a vehicle was swerving, fluctuating its speed and allegedly struck 10-12 construction signs without stopping.

Troopers made a traffic stop on the vehicle and found a 48-year-old Newell, West Virginia woman to be impaired by alcohol. She was then arrested and allegedly admitted to drinking Black Velvet liquor while driving from West Virginia.

Charges are pending, according to the police report.