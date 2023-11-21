State police released new information Tuesday night after a General McLane student was literally inches from being hit by a car while attempting to get on the school bus.

In the video above, you can see a white SUV speeding by the right shoulder of the stopped bus where the student was about to get on the bus. This happened on Route 6N on Nov. 7.

Troopers now believe that the white SUV is a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone who might know the driver of that car is asked to call PSP Girard at 814-774-9611