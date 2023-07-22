(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Punxatawney man has been arrested following a crash in Chautauqua County involving multiple unoccupied vehicles while driving under the influence.

That crash took place Thursday, July 20 around 8:17 p.m. along Brownell Road in the Town of French Creek, New York.

Chautauqua County Sheriffs said Flint Cox, 55, drove off the roadway and struck several unoccupied vehicles that were parked at a residence on Brownell Road. Cox then fled the scene but was found by authorities nearby.

Upon further investigation, deputies found that Cox was driving the vehicle while drunk with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit.

Cox has been charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .18% or greater, reckless driving, moved from lane unsafely and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He will appear in court in the Town of French Creek at a later date.