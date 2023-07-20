Jamestown, N.Y. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-month-long narcotics investigation led to one taken into custody in New York.

According to a police report, Chautauqua County Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant just after 5:10 a.m. on July 20 in an upper rear apartment in the 600 block of Prendergast Avenue in the City of Jamestown.

During their search, investigators found 9.4 grams of fentanyl, 3.1 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales and $95.

A search warrant was previously executed at the same residence on June 22 where the 43-year-old Jamestown, NY resident, who resided in the apartment, was charged at the time with criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The woman, who was present at the time of the July 20 search, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

She was transported to the City of Jamestown Police Department and scheduled to be arraigned in the City of Jamestown Court.

If you notice suspicious or narcotics-related activity, authorities ask you to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at either 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.