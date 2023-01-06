(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during a car chase on June 25, 2022. The chase began near West 26th and Chestnut streets in Erie and ended near Chestnut and Huron streets when the suspects fled on foot, leaving behind a vehicle and a weapon.

On July 29, credible tips led law enforcement to two apartments in Mercer County. At about 5 a.m. that day, members of the PSP SERT Team, the Erie SWAT Team, the United States Marshals Fugitive Unit, and the Hermitage Police Department served warrants at each apartment with raids. Shadarryl Jones was taken into custody.

Now some six months after the original incident, Rakeem Jones remains at large. He is wanted by PSP, Erie Police and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force on an arrest warrant for criminal attempt homicide of law enforcement officer and parole violations.

A $4,500 cash reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of Rakeem Jones. Tips can be made by calling the U.S. Marshals at (800) 336-0102 or submitted online.