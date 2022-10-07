An Erie man is being resentenced for the 1992 murder of his five-year-old neighbor.

A hearing is being held at the Erie County Courthouse for 47-year-old Scott Shroat, who was 17 at the time of the murder of five-year-old Lila Ebright.

The case was remanded by the state Superior Court where Erie County Judge John Mead ordered life without parole in 2019.

Shroat’s attorney, Emily Merski, appeared before Judge Mead, saying “Scott is capable of rehabilitation,” and said he has qualities that would be beneficial to the outside world like hard work.

Shroat pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Lila Ebright in April of 1992.

We’ll have more on the resentencing and what Erie County District Attorneys are saying tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.