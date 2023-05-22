Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly a year after two men allegedly shot at police officers during a car chase, one of those men remains at large and on Pennsylvania State Police’s Ten Most Wanted list. Now, the reward for his capture has increased to $25,000.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during a car chase on June 25, 2022.

The chase began near West 26th and Chestnut streets in Erie and ended near Chestnut and Huron streets when the suspects reportedly fled on foot, leaving behind a vehicle and a weapon.

On July 29, 2022, members of the PSP SERT Team, the Erie SWAT Team, the United States Marshals Fugitive Unit, and the Hermitage Police Department raided two apartments in Mercer County. Shadarryl Jones was arrested and is in the Erie County Jail.

Rakeem Jones remains at large. As of February 2023, Jones has been on Pennsylvania State Police’s Ten Most Wanted list, wanted for attempted homicide on law enforcement in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Wanted Poster from U.S. Marshals

In January 2023, we reported a $4,500 cash reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of Jones.

On May 22, 2023, the FBI, PA State Police Troop E Erie, U.S. Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force, and City of Erie Police Department sent out an updated wanted poster. Jones is wanted for attempted homicide on law enforcement, and a $25,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Police report Jones is 29-years-old, 6’0″, 175 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, last known to live in the Erie, Pennsylvania area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 814-898-1641 or the US Marshal Fugitive Unit at 814-464-9680.