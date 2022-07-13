(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Cash rewards are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two fugitives accused of shooting at law enforcement officers in Erie.

A $4,500 cash reward is being offered for Shadarryl Jones (alias “Chub Jones”) and another $4,500 is being offered for Rakeem Markel Jones — both are 29 and both are of Erie. Both are wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Erie Police, and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force on an arrest warrant for criminal attempted homicide of law enforcement officers and state parole violations.

Warrants for both fugitives were issued on June 25.

Anyone with information about either fugitive should call the U.S. Marshals at (800) 336-0102. Tips also can be submitted online.

Rakeem Jones

Shadarryl Jones

According to a July 1 PSP announcement, both fugitives allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a marked PSP patrol vehicle on June 25 along West 26th Street in Erie. A trooper returned fire and the suspects fled. An Erie Police Department vehicle joined the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle near Chestnut and Huron streets. PSP allege that at that point both suspects got out of the vehicle, and the passenger again fired shots from a handgun at EPD and PSP vehicles.

The suspects fled on foot. Police reportedly found a discarded 9mm pistol with a 50-round drum magazine.

The fugitives face other charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms offenses.