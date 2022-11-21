The suspect accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie is expected to appear in court Monday.

Hadi Matar is accused of attempted murder in the second degree after allegedly attacking Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution.

Matar will appear in court Monday afternoon to confirm the district attorney’s office completed discovery disclosure requirements before the trial begins.

Officials from the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office say they believe Matar’s trial will be scheduled at the end of 2023 or early 2024.