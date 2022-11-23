(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam.

At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent.

The alleged scammer told the woman a new Amazon account had been created in her name, and the only way to prevent it was by buying and giving over Xbox/Microsoft gift cards, the report said.

The woman then purchased $700 in gift cards and gave the numbers to the alleged scammer.