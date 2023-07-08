(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The search for escaped Jamestown murder suspect Michael Burham is still on as of Saturday morning.

According to City of Warren Police, Burham’s whereabouts are still unknown with Pennsylvania State Police assuming command of the incident due to the search area exceeding well beyond the City of Warren.

There was a large police presence surrounding a house in the 400 block of Water Street in Warren Friday night that lasted into early Saturday morning. Warren Police could not offer a reason for large presence at this time.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Burham is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Residents should call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Warren Police on their non-emergency line at 814-723-2700 or Pennsylvania State Police Warren at 814-728-3600.