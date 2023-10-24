Jamestown, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York man and woman were arrested after police searched their home and found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside.

Narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Jamestown Police executed a search warrant at 36 Chautauqua Avenue in Jamestown, NY at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Inside the apartment was 21-year-old Micayla Blair and 24-year-old Devonte Green.

As a result of the search, investigators found large quantities of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $1,513 in cash.

K-9s from both the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Jamestown Police Department assisted in the search.

Blair and Green both face several charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

The two were transported to the Jamestown City Court for arraignment.

If you would like to report suspicious or narcotic related incidents in your neighborhood, you can contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators tip line at either 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420. You can also contact the Jamestown Police Department tip line at 716-483-8477.