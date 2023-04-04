A Seneca High School student is facing charges after allegedly having weapons on school grounds.

Cameron Stubenhofer, 18, is facing four first-degree misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property. The weapons include a box cutter, sword, six-blade knife and BB gun.

The student is also being charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

A tentative preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 6 at the Erie County Courthouse.