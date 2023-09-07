(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Seneca man has been arrested for his role in a fatal motor vehicle accident that took place in October of last year in Venango County.

That accident took place on October 27, 2022, at 8:46 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 257 and Innis Street in Cranberry Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Logan Miller, of Seneca, was driving south in the right lane of Innis Street approaching the intersection with SR 257 when a pedestrian allegedly walked into the road.

Miller attempted to veer out of the way but ended up allegedly striking Michael McSparren, 61, of Oil City, with the front end of his vehicle.

McSparren was transported to UPMC Northwest for suspected serious injuries and then life-flighted to UPMC Hamot where he was later pronounced dead. Miller was placed under arrest the night of the accident for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Miller was taken into custody without incident after a warrant for homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related charges were obtained for him.

Miller has since been arraigned and placed in the Venango County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.