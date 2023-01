(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Seneca, PA woman is out nearly $7,000 after sending money to an unknown person through a Bitcoin app, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin reported that between October 1, 2022 and Jan. 20, 2023, the victim, a 62-year-old Seneca woman, sent $6,700 to an unknown man using a Bitcoin app.

The victim reported to police that she is unsure of the suspect’s real name.

An investigation is ongoing.