(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for a suspect after numerous tools were stolen and damaged in Warren County.

According to a police report, the burglary happened between 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 27 in Pittsfield Township. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly forced their way into multiple buildings belonging to a construction company and then stole and damaged several items.

The items involved were:

Stolen : M18 18V Milwaukee Grease Gun with battery — Worth $370

: M18 18V Milwaukee Grease Gun with battery — Worth $370 Stolen : Milwaukee 2658-22 Impact Wrench with battery — Worth $400

: Milwaukee 2658-22 Impact Wrench with battery — Worth $400 Damaged: Padlock cut with bolt cutters — Worth $10

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone will related information on this case should contact PSP Warren at 814-728-3600 or the Warren County Crime Stoppers.