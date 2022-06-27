Several police agencies continue to look for multiple suspects who they say opened fire on them during an attempted traffic stop over the weekend.

Police are still looking for suspects that fired multiple rounds at officers over the weekend. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chestnut and Huron streets.

State Police and Erie City Police tried to pull over a vehicle when suspects in the car reportedly started firing rounds at the officers.

At least one officer returned fire before the suspects fled the scene on foot. No officers were injured.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 814-898-1641.