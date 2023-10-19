Mercer County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are investigating after several vehicles were damaged by water bottles thrown over the I-80 overpass.

According to an Oct. 17 state police report, the incident happened on Sept. 19 at 5:44 a.m. in Findley Township, Mercer County. That’s when an unknown suspect allegedly threw water bottles from an overpass on I-80 eastbound, striking several vehicles.

The victims are listed as:

Victim, 42, M, of Columbus, OH

Victim, 53, M, of Adams, NY

Victim, 63, M, of Reynoldsville, PA

Victim, 67, M, Brackenridge, PA

Victim, 44, M, Baltimore, MD

The vehicles that were vandalized are listed as:

2014 Freightliner Corp.

1993

2017 Volvo

2023 Kenworth Motor Truck Co. Div of Paccar, Inc. Also includes Kenworth Glider

2015 Volvo

State police report the investigation is ongoing. No additional details are available at this time.