Mercer County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are investigating after several vehicles were damaged by water bottles thrown over the I-80 overpass.

According to an Oct. 17 state police report, the incident happened on Sept. 19 at 5:44 a.m. in Findley Township, Mercer County. That’s when an unknown suspect allegedly threw water bottles from an overpass on I-80 eastbound, striking several vehicles.

The victims are listed as:

  • Victim, 42, M, of Columbus, OH
  • Victim, 53, M, of Adams, NY
  • Victim, 63, M, of Reynoldsville, PA
  • Victim, 67, M, Brackenridge, PA
  • Victim, 44, M, Baltimore, MD

The vehicles that were vandalized are listed as:

  • 2014 Freightliner Corp.
  • 1993
  • 2017 Volvo
  • 2023 Kenworth Motor Truck Co. Div of Paccar, Inc. Also includes Kenworth Glider
  • 2015 Volvo

State police report the investigation is ongoing. No additional details are available at this time.