Mercer County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are investigating after several vehicles were damaged by water bottles thrown over the I-80 overpass.
According to an Oct. 17 state police report, the incident happened on Sept. 19 at 5:44 a.m. in Findley Township, Mercer County. That’s when an unknown suspect allegedly threw water bottles from an overpass on I-80 eastbound, striking several vehicles.
The victims are listed as:
- Victim, 42, M, of Columbus, OH
- Victim, 53, M, of Adams, NY
- Victim, 63, M, of Reynoldsville, PA
- Victim, 67, M, Brackenridge, PA
- Victim, 44, M, Baltimore, MD
The vehicles that were vandalized are listed as:
- 2014 Freightliner Corp.
- 1993
- 2017 Volvo
- 2023 Kenworth Motor Truck Co. Div of Paccar, Inc. Also includes Kenworth Glider
- 2015 Volvo
State police report the investigation is ongoing. No additional details are available at this time.