Erie Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 500 block of East 24th Street late Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police took in several witnesses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the witnesses are under investigative custody.

Lorah said police have obtained a search warrant for the home on East 24th Street where the victim was allegedly shot.