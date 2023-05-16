Update: Erie Police have confirmed the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Erie Police have confirmed the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened at the Quick Stop at West 18th & Chestnut streets around 8 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened inside the convenience store, that’s according to Erie Police, who are reporting the victim is an adult male.

No arrests have been made at this time. There is no word on a motive.

People at the scene told WJET they heard more than a dozen shots fired.