The Erie Police Department has made an arrest following a shots fired call Wednesday night.

Footage from the scene in the 900 block of West 32nd Street shows Erie Police officers searching the area with flashlights, which took place around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A foot chase ended in Liberty Plaza on West 38th Street when police arrested 27-year-old Kiwan Cirino. He’s now facing two counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

“Upon arrival, we were able to ascertain that there was a domestic and an altercation between two parties. One of those individuals fired a round towards the other individual. That suspect then hopped into a vehicle with several other people and took off from the scene,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police were able to recover a firearm from the scene.