(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Six teens from Erie were arrested Sunday morning after leading police in Meadville on a car chase turned on-foot search involving K9’s and a helicopter.

This comes as City of Meadville Chief of Police Mike Stefanucci said the City of Meadville has seen a number of car break-ins around around the area lately.

According to Chief Stefanucci, the incident began early Sunday morning when Meadville Police officers noticed a small group of less than six people walking around the Edgewood neighborhood near Hailwood Golf Course.

As officers got closer to the small group, Stefanucci said they became nervous, fled on foot and were soon picked up by a black Mercedes which fled onto Park Avenue. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Mercedes but the driver did not stop and a chase ensued.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle along Park Avenue and onto Route 198 through Saegertown before the Mercedes crashed into a ditch near the road about one mile away from the Interstate 79 Saegertown exit. After the vehicle came to a stop, six people were seen exiting the car and fled into the woods.

Pennsylvania State Meadville were called to assist and officers with the search, deploying K9’s and the PSP Meadville helicopter. The teens were later found in a clearing shielded by tall grass along Brookhouser Road and were taken into custody.

No names have been released at this time as both City of Meadville and Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.