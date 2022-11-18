(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18.

Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Columbus Avenue in the city of Dunkirk, New York. The warrant was executed at 6:20 a.m.

A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s report said law enforcement allegedly found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, 7.45 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.85 grams of cocaine/fentanyl mix, scales and packaging materials reportedly for narcotics sales, and $312 in cash.

All of the accused are of Dunkirk and are listed as having the same Columbus Avenue address.

Danielle Gee, 29, Angela Goetz, 40, Leanne White, 38, and Fernando Martinez Jr., 42, all were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Cassandra Hicks, 24, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Rodney Townsel, 39, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.