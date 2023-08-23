A graduate of the University of Dayton died Sunday — the same day he graduated — after a car fell on top of him. (Getty Images)

Warren County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are investigating after a suspect stole several personal items after breaking into a victim’s vehicle.

This happened between 4 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 on West Main Street in Sheffield, Pennsylvania, as a resident’s vehicle was reportedly broken into and several items were stolen.

The items reported stolen were:

Garbage bags with assorted closes — $1,000

Cloth bag with assorted clothing — $200

Cloth bag with vehicle title, Social Security card and other items — $50

Briefcase with tattoo gun — $200

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Warren at 814-728-300 or the Warren County Crime Stoppers.