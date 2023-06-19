(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Cranesville man charged with shooting nine dogs last year at a Springboro home pleaded guilty to one animal cruelty charge on Thursday.

Skyler James Martin, 21, of Cranesville, was arrested in July 2022 and charged with nine third-degree felony counts of animal cruelty.

Seven German Shepherds were reportedly found shot dead, and two were “left to die” in June 2022. All nine dogs had been shot in the head. The dogs were shot at a residence at the 25,000 block of Reeds Corner Road while the family was away.

Martin appeared in court Thursday, June 15, 2023, and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony. The rest of the felony counts were dismissed.

The two surviving German Shepherds, Hunter and Trooper, are with animal fostering homes. Trooper, the three-legged German shepherd, prevailed through multiple surgeries and a front leg amputation.

Martin’s sentencing is scheduled for at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2023.