(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of shooting nine German Shepherds back in June 2022 has been sentenced to prison in Crawford County Court.

Skyler Martin, 21, of Cranesville, was sentenced on Thursday to one month in the Crawford County Corrections Facility.

According to officials, Martin will need to undergo a neuropsychological evaluation. After serving a month in the facility, he will reportedly be on house arrest and probation for several years.

In June 2022, seven German Shepherds were reportedly found shot dead, and two were “left to die” at a residence off of Reeds Corner Road. All nine dogs had been shot in the head. The dogs were shot at a residence at the 25,000 block of Reeds Corner Road while the family was away.

Martin previously pleaded guilty in June 2023 to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony.

