Federal regulation on ghost guns will go into effect 120 days after April 26, 2022.

On Friday, April 29, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick and Governor Tom Wolf announced plans to implement these regulations at a state level.

“Unserialized guns are an untraceable threat to our society. Pennsylvania stands ready to immediately mirror this new federal regulation at the state level as soon as we can,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick stated under the new regulation “partially manufactured frames and receivers will require a background check at the point of sale. It will also require dealers and gunsmiths in the commonwealth to serialize and inventory any unregistered firearms that come into their business.”

“When combined, the Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police have recorded 147 seizures of ghost guns already this year and we’re still in April, the fourth month of the year. We have to do more,” Gov. Wolf said.

At Bob’s Gun Shop and Indoor Shooting Range in McKean, the owner is certain it won’t affect his store.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Not affecting me at all. We have never sold the frames to ghost gun frames. Most gun shops haven’t because you can buy them direct from a manufacturer as a consumer,” said Bob McDowell, Owner of Bob’s Gun Shop and Indoor Shooting Range.