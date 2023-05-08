(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In an effort to crack down on drunk and intoxicated driving, Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout Mother’s Day weekend.

The Pennsylvania State Police Girard Station (Troop E) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols at various locations, times, and dates in Erie County throughout Mother’s Day weekend. Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 14 this year.

State Police cautions against the use of legal and illegal drugs, as prescription drugs can also cause driver impairments, and recommends planning to have a sober driver.