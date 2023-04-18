(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Investigations continue after a suspected human bone was recovered from a burn pit at a Summit Township residence.

It’s the latest development in a story we first reported Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police were called for a welfare check of 66-year-old Michael Maisner who hasn’t been seen or heard from by family in just over three weeks.

In a story posted Tuesday by the Erie Times News, Pennsylvania State Police troopers reportedly discovered strange writings on the walls at the residence where he lived and a burn pit containing a suspected human bone at the scene.

A death investigation is now taking place as authorities have not yet identified the suspected remains.

This is a breaking story. We will have much more on this story Tuesday night on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.