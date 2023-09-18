Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are asking for the public’s help after over 100 gallons of gas were stolen from a Crawford County property.

The Linesville woman reported to police she went to fill up a lawn mower and discovered the tank was empty. The alleged theft happened sometime between Sept. 12-15, as the last time she reported filling the tank was on Sept. 12 or 13. Police were called out to the Maples Road, Conneaut Twp. property on Sept. 15 at 3:38 p.m. to investigate the incident.

The total loss to the victim is listed as $368.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.