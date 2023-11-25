(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected case of attempted arson in Crawford County after a Titusville homeowner reported someone tried to start fires in their house.

According to PSP Corry, troopers were called to a home in the 35000 block of Crowther Road in Troy Township Wednesday morning after the homeowner said someone attempted to start two small fires inside the residence.

Police said the unknown suspect arrived at the home by unknown means before trying to start the fires and fleeing.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, Chapmanville Fire Department was also on scene to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043 as police continue to investigate.