(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police in Warren County are investigating after a burglar broke into multiple gaming machines at the Sheffield Gaming Center.

According to PSP Warren, the burglary took place at the Sheffield Gaming Center in the 200 block of South Main Street Thursday morning between 3:30 and 5 A.M.

Police said the burglar entered the gaming center and vandalized three gaming machines and took money from the machines’ cash boxes before leaving in an unknown direction.

The burglar is described by PSP as a white male standing between 5’8″ and 6 feet with an athletic build wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored mask and one white glove on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Warren at 814-728-3600.