(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into and tree logging gear was stolen at a Warren County gas station this week.

According to PSP Warren, multiple trucks belonging to Penn Lines tree service were broken into at the Kwik Fill gas station on Main Street in Pittsfield Township between 5 p.m. Oct., 25 and 7 a.m. Oct., 26.

During the theft, the suspect cut multiple padlocks and stole a Husqvarna 550 XP chainsaw, two hydraulic driven saws, a pair of chaps and tree climbing gear.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Warren at 814-728-3600.