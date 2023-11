Forest Co., PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an inmate at a Forest County prison was allegedly sexually assaulted by corrections officers.

According to PSP Marienville, an inmate at State Correctional Institution – Forest was allegedly raped by several male corrections officers on Oct., 31.

The same victim also allegedly assaulted an employee of the institution.

State police continue to investigate.