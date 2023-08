(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after receiving reports of an ATV stolen in Crawford County.

PSP Meadville first received reports of a stolen ATV near State Line Road in Beaver Township back on Friday, Aug. 25.

The ATV is described as a green Kawasaki Prairie 360 with a front windshield and a black storage bag with a blue milk crate on the back.

Anyone with information on the ATV is asked to call PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.