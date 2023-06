(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating after car parts were stolen from a Bradford resident’s car.

According to PSP, the catalytic converter was stolen off a green Toyota Prius parked in a pull-off location along US Route 219 near Sand Road in Lafayette Township.

Police said the theft took place between May 26 around 4:30 p.m. and May 30 around 2:45 p.m.

No suspects have been named yet. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.