(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from an Erie County home.

According to PSP Girard, troopers were called out to a residence along Sterrettania Rd. in McKean Twp. on Jan. 2 after the owner reported the utility trailer, valued at $20,000, as stolen.

Police said home surveillance footage captured a silver early 2000’s extended cab Ford Super Duty pick-up truck driving off with the Cam Superline black deck over equipment trailer on Dec. 26 around 7:30 P.M.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Girard at 814-774-9611.