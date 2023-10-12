(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a person they believe stole a car from a Venango County residence earlier this week.

According to PSP Venango, a black 2010 Ford Focus was removed from a Cranberry Township home along Horsecreek Rd. on Oct., 6 around 4:21 a.m. and fled to an unknown location.

An Apple 11 cell phone was also taken with the vehicle with the license plate reading LNR4876.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for the alleged thief although PSP has not released their name.