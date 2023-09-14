Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the driver of a white KTM dirt bike after a brief chase in downtown Union City.

That chase took place on August 19 just after 10 a.m. when troopers from PSP Corry attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the dirt bike for multiple traffic violations while the operator of the bike was driving east on Waterford Street in Union City.

When troopers attempted to conduct the stop, the driver reportedly took off at a high rate of speed heading south on South Main Street, driving on sidewalks and disregarding traffic signals. When the driver tried to turn left onto Concord Street, the high rate of speed caused him to briefly lose control and lay the bike down on its side.

The driver quickly regained control of the bike and continued to flee from troopers, heading south on South Main Street. Troopers report that’s when they ended the pursuit for the safety of the driver and the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.