Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help searching for a suspect/s in a Crawford County burglary.

A state police report states the PSP Meadville Patrol Unit was called to a property on July 28 at 3:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Carpenter Road in Conneaut Township, Crawford County.

The caller stated to police they observed a suspicious vehicle, a light brown SUV, arrive at the property, and that a passenger got out of the vehicle, grabbed something rectangular from the yard, and put it in the SUV before speeding off.

After canvassing the property, troopers reportedly found evidence the property had been burglarized. The door on the residence was busted open, the screws were removed from the hinges on the shed door and the lock on the barn door was cut.

The police report also states multiple items had been removed from the buildings on the property and staged for future theft.

Evidence was collected from the scene for forensic analysis and the investigation remains ongoing. The victim is listed as a 57-year-old Pittsburgh man.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.