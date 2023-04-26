(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Warren is searching for suspects accused of causing nearly $9,000 in damage at a Warren business.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Warren Patrol Unit, troopers responded on April 25 at 8:35 a.m. to West End Auto Parts on Route 6 in Pittsfield Township, Warren County, for reports of criminal mischief.

At the scene, troopers discovered that suspect(s) had entered the auto parts junkyard sometime between April 19 and April 24, and caused $8,700 in damage to used car parts.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Warren at 814-728-3600.