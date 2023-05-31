(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released their crash and enforcement findings for the four-day Memorial Day weekend in Troop E (Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties).

According to state police, troopers investigated 45 non-fatal vehicle crashes, along with 9 injuries during the Memorial weekend travel period, which ran from May 26-29.

Police report alcohol was a factor in 4 of the crashes and 26 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers also issued 594 tickets for speeding, 56 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 4 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats – along with 1,307 other citations.

More information on all of PSP’s 2023 Memorial Day enforcement is available here.