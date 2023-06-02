(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a Crawford County contractor for theft by deception that left one man out of nearly $900.

According to a PSP report, a Cussewago Township independent contractor agreed to fix the sewer line belonging to a Saegertown man but asked for a down payment of $887 before starting any work back on May 19.

After receiving the money, the contractor did not complete any work for the victim, and the owner of the sewer line asked for a refund.

Police say the suspect agreed to refund the money but has since cut off all communication with the victim.

Charges are pending as PSP continues to investigate.