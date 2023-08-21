Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Police Department is investigating after suspects used stolen credit cards at two Peach Street stores in Summit Township.

According to a police report, two female suspects were seen on surveillance footage allegedly stealing a wallet and then using the stolen credit cards to make several purchases. They were last seen in a red 2003-2997 Nissan Murano which was driven by a male suspect.

Credit: Millcreek Township Police Dept.

Credit: Millcreek Township Police Dept.

Credit: Millcreek Township Police Dept.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millcreek Police Detective Kevin Giuca at 814-838-9515. You can also make an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online.