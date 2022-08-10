(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a stolen vehicle that was set on fire and left near local railroad tracks.

The tracks in question were north of Route 5 near Townline Road in Springfield Township. A PSP report said police were called out to the vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

At the scene, troopers found a vehicle that had been stolen on Aug. 6 and then purposefully set on fire and left on the railroad property. The vehicle was a 2012 Ford Super.

“The owner of the vehicle was notified it was recovered,” the PSP report noted. Further investigation is underway.