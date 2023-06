(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has caused almost $10,000 in damages for a Crawford County resident.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, at about 10 p.m. on May 23, a juvenile male suspect reportedly spray painted offensive language and crude drawings on a barn and camper in Saegertown in Hayfield Township, PA.

The report states the suspect also damaged the outside of the camper – totaling the damage amount to $9,600.

Police report charges are pending.